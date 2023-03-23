** The video in the player above shows community reaction from the GM closure from a 2018 newscast **

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The site of a former General Motors building in Moraine is going to be redeveloped.

According to a release, the former 392,800 square foot GM Paint Building will be redeveloped in a venture by Industrial Commercial Properties and Industrial Realty Group in Progress Park in Moraine. When redeveloped, the GM building is said to be turned into a “world-class manufacturing building” around the southwest Ohio area.

Michael Davis is the Moraine City Manager and says the redevelopment will make an impact on jobs and the area.

“This project will help fill a gap in the real estate inventory and assist in bringing in –

demand projects to Ohio,” Davis said. “The focus for this project will provide a resource needed within the manufacturing sector for Moraine’s urban landscape.”

Upon completion, the former paint site will become “factory ready” for heavy crane-capable structure, a 40-foot clear height, along with utility infrastructure and the potential for using rail.

Inside of Progress Park, many companies operate including Fuyao Glass America, which opened in 2016. The release says more than 2,700 jobs have been created from the nine total businesses at the business park.

“Previous success at Progress Park reveals that the demand for a redeveloped heavy

industrial building is strong,” said Industrial Commercial Properties’ Senior Vice

President of Leasing Dean Miller. “This project will fill a void of speculative investment in

Ohio that is focused on manufacturing.”

The former GM paint plant is reportedly the last remaining building within Progress Park with space still available. The city of Moraine, Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio all worked together to make the project possible, the release says.

Miller says demolition to remove the second floor of the building has been underway for some time and the process to begin renovating the inside of the building, which will include the docks, heating, lighting, painting and the sprinkler. The plan to put everything back into place and get the building ready is expected to take place during the rest of 2023, Miller said.

General Motors closed its doors in Moraine back in 2008.