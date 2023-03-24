MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The site of the former CVS location in Moraine will soon see a new tenant.

Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley is opening its newest Goodwill location at 2657 West Alex Bell Road in Moraine. A representative from the organization tells 2 NEWS that the newest location is around 11,000 square feet and will be both a donation site and retail store.

In late 2022, CVS Pharmacy left the building after being a tenant at the location for several years.

Once the location opens for business, Goodwill says about 12 people will be employed at the former Moraine pharmacy location. Hiring is already underway for the Moraine location. Positions for store manager, assistant store manager, store supervisor, sales clerk and donation processors are currently looking to be filled.

The Moraine Goodwill Store is said to be the 33rd store in the Miami Valley once opened. The projected opening date is late spring.