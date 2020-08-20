Former Montgomery Jail Corrections Officer sent to prison for sexual assault

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Franco R. Villella, 24, of Troy, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two female inmates in the Montgomery County Jail.

On December 21, 2018, Villella was indicted for two counts of Sexual Battery for an incident on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Villella was on duty and working as a Corrections Officer at the Montgomery County Jail. Villella took the victim, who was an inmate being held in the jail, down a hallway to a restroom, and forced her to submit to sexual conduct.

After news of that indictment became public, a second victim came forward and reported that the Villella had forced her to submit to sexual conduct as well. Further investigation determined that these newly reported incidents had occurred before the previously indicted incident. On April 10, 2019, Villella was indicted for four additional counts of Sexual Battery.

On July 13, 2020, Villella was found guilty as charged on all six counts.

Thursday, Villella was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. Additionally, Villella was designated a Tier III sex offender, which requires the defendant to register his address with the Sheriff’s Office in person every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Prosecutor Heck continued, “Incarcerated inmates, whether in a jail or a prison, have the right to be safe, especially from the corrections staff. This defendant took advantage of his position and authority as a Corrections Officer and sexually assaulted the victims.”