MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Milton-Union Schools custodian accused of sex crimes against a minor is seeking to modify his bond conditions.

According to a motion filed on Tuesday, Jerry North’s attorney requested that house arrest be removed from the conditions of his bond.

Around five months ago, North’s $300,000 cash bond was posted and he was released from jail. He is currently on house arrest and being tracked by GPS.

“Jerry has been on House Arrest for approximately five months. He has been fully compliant with every condition of his bond and promises to remain so. He represents absolutely no danger to the community and is not a flight risk,” said the motion.

“Jerry has and will continue to attend every court appearance and looks forward with eager anticipation to being exonerated through the legal process.”

North is facing charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and intimidation.