DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The previous mayor of Miamisburg, Dick Church, Jr., has died at the age of 81.
According to the City of Miamisburg, Church, Jr. died on Thursday, Dec. 8 after a brief illness.
Church was the mayor of Miamisburg for 28 years, making him the longest-serving mayor in the City of Miamisburg. Dick Church, Jr. retired from his position as mayor at the end of 2019.
The latest position the former mayor held was the part-time administrator for the Mound Development Corporation, which oversees the Mound Laboratory redevelopment.
Services for Church are pending at this time, a release says.