DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The previous mayor of Miamisburg, Dick Church, Jr., has died at the age of 81.

According to the City of Miamisburg, Church, Jr. died on Thursday, Dec. 8 after a brief illness.

Church was the mayor of Miamisburg for 28 years, making him the longest-serving mayor in the City of Miamisburg. Dick Church, Jr. retired from his position as mayor at the end of 2019.

(Photo from the City of Miamisburg: Dick Church, Jr.)

The latest position the former mayor held was the part-time administrator for the Mound Development Corporation, which oversees the Mound Laboratory redevelopment.

Services for Church are pending at this time, a release says.