Former Miami-Luken exec. surrenders amid opioid conspiracy charges

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A former compliance officer for Miami-Luken charged in a painkiller pill distribution case has turned himself in to authorities.

72-year-old James Barclay is one of four people charged with allegedly conspiring to distribute controlled substances to local pharmacies, which in part, contributed to the region’s drug crisis.

The other three suspects named in a federal indictment announced last week were arrested by late Thursday morning.

Miami-Luken distributed 120 million pills from 2006 through 2012, according to newly public federal data published by The Washington Post.

