Former Miami County foster care director pleads guilty to theft

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The former executive director of a Miami County foster care agency is pleading guilty for stealing money from the organization.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call report that 54-year-old Kelley Gunter, of Troy, is pleading guilty to one count of third-degree felony aggravated theft.

She was indicted for stealing money from Isaiah’s Place foster care agency in Troy.

A joint plea agreement was filed to recommend community control. Gunter could face nine to 36 months in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Gunter’s brother, 57-year-old Matthew Gunter, pleaded guilty on March 18 to one count of fourth-degree felony grand theft. He faces 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Kelley Gunter is accused of withdrawing large amounts of cash that she spent on local casinos, home remodeling, items for her private pool, weight loss services, salon services, tanning, nail services, jewelry, clothing, and cash advances.

The siblings also bought University of Dayton basketball tickets for $10,000, Bengals tickets, and vacations.

During this time, it is believed that more than 100 children from 10 different counties were in the facility’s care.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.