Former Mercer County teacher to serve prison time for sexual conduct with minor

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Mercer County teacher has taken a plea deal for charges related to having sex with a minor.

Our partners at WLIO report that Heather Henry pleaded no contest to three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, stemming from three incidents that happened over Christmas break in 2018.

She will have to serve 18 months for each of the unlawful sexual contact counts, to be served consecutively at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and will serve 180 days in the Mercer County Jail for the alcohol misdemeanor. She will serve that time concurrently with her prison time.

She will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender for the next 25 years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.