DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The man who once owned one of Dayton’s most famous and iconic restaurants has died.

Throughout the 1970s, Bruce Comisar took ownership of King Cole, a four-star fine dining destination for decades. The restaurant was founded by Max, Comisar’s father.

After King Cole closed its doors for the final time in 1998, the entrepreneur kept himself busy by running his other destinations, including the former Lincoln Park Grille in Kettering.

According to an online obituary, Comisar died Wednesday due to complications from a fall at 81-years-old.

A celebration of life is set for Jan. 13 at Dayton Country Club.