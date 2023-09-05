DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With high school football season well underway, a Miami Valley native is back in town, speaking with local athletes.

Michael Simpson is a former state championship quarterback from Trotwood-Madison High School. His mission is to motivate the next generation to get involved and make a positive impact in their community.

Simpson intends to visit four high schools across the region to talk to football players about leadership, teamwork and how they can make a positive impact within their community.

Simpson and his label will be providing pizza for the teams at the end of their practice sessions.

He plans on visiting his alma mater along with Springfield, West Carrollton and Chaminade Julienne.

Simpson currently lives in Atlanta and has transitioned into the music industry, where he goes by the name Champagne 937. He also created a record label called Jetway Records.

When it comes to skills and qualities of a leader, Simpson said he is teaching the basics.

“Showing improvement by example,” Simpson said. “I think that’s what I’m going to start with, being able to lead by example and also and being able to take direction. So, that’s kind of what I would say, just grabbing whatever you’re good at and just pushing as much into it as you can to show and improve in number one, you have to lead by example.”

Simpson plans to visit Trotwood-Madison on Tuesday night and the other three schools later this week.