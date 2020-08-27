Former Greenville police officer sentenced to 14 years in prison

Shannon McDaniel rises to present his statement to the court. Alongside McDaniel is his attorney, Jose M. Lopez. (Photo: Nathaniel Kubik | The Daily Advocate)

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Greenville police officer was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday.

The Daily Advocate reported Shannon McDaniel previously plead guilty to 14 counts of sexual battery for coercing minors into performing sexual acts.

McDaniel spoke in court, according to The Daily Advocate. “Never could I have imagined that this series of events would cause such a tragedy,” McDaniel said. “I can only imagine the pain that I’ve caused from this, and I’m truly sorry. I pray that someday you [the victim] can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

McDaniel will now be registered as a tier three sex offender.