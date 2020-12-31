Former Greene County Jail corrections officer indicted on 2 counts of sexual battery

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A former Greene County Jail corrections officer has been indicted by a Grand Jury on two counts of sexual battery that occurred between July 2019 and February 2020.

According to authorities, Antonio C. Goodman, of Fairborn, was arrested on a warrant after an extensive investigation by the detective section of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. They allege that Goodman had a sexual relationship with an inmate but do not elaborate further.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has asked Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. to appoint special prosecutors to further review the investigative reports, as well as prosecute the case. Those special prosecutors were sworn in Dec. 29.

Goodman was released on an “own recognizance bond” by the Greene County Common Pleas Court and an arraignment date is expected to be established in the future.

