XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The old Greene County Career Center is now home to a one-of-a-kind substance abuse treatment facility.

The Emerge Recovery and Trade Initiative was founded by Kip Morris, Chris Adams, and Doug Van Dyke. They were inspired by their own struggles with addiction. After going through their recovery journeys, they realized there was something missing when it came to treatment.

“Once an individual completes a recovery program, what next? There’s lots of money that’s tied to the clinical part of this, but there’s not a lot of money that’s attached to the transitional part.” Morris explained.

They wanted to give people the same second chances they received, so when they got an opportunity to buy the old Greene County Career Center, they decided to go for it.

“It’s a different program. It’s never been done, and it can change the way recovery’s been done. It can change your whole trajectory of life,” Adams said.

The old career center has been transformed into a place where people will live, receive treatment, and learn new skills and trades to set them up for success when they leave. Morris said the treatment program revolves around four pillars: relationship with one’s self, relationship with others, relationship with God, and finding a viable career path.

“They’ll have counseling, group therapy, case management, peer support. So all those Medicaid billable services are available here in this building where they reside. And then they’re going to have all the life skill opportunities, as far as financial classes, being able to get a GED if they need to. What do we need to do to get your driver’s license back?,” Morris said.

The facility can house 50 men right now with the first few already moved in. They will get to work with companies that already set up shop in the building, or take classes at the trade school. There is also a café and a gym, and they are building basketball and pickleball courts.

The founders hope this experience will not only change lives, but change the way people think about substance abuse treatment.

“There’s a lot that comes with dignity, self-worth, and that’s really big when it comes to the formula of recovery,” Morris said.

This is just the beginning for Emerge. The next goal is to open a women’s wing and a wing for young adults who were emancipated from the foster care system. They still need help with funding, though. If you are interested in learning more ways to get involved or donate, click here.