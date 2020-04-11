Former Flyer preps for NFL Draft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While the coronavirus pandemic has canceled major sporting events, the NFL draft is set to go on in a different form.

Adam Trautman will become the first former Flyer selected in the NFL Draft in nearly half a century. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the draft proceedings this year, but that’s not getting in the way of Trautman’s dream.

“It’s definitely weird but fortunately I have nothing to compare it to, so it’s not like I’m super down about it, so just taking it and rolling with it really. Obviously Pro-Days, team visits, got canceled, I’m just doing FaceTime calls now,” he said.

UD’s record-setting tight end has been working out at Land Stadium in Oakwood, and despite coming from a smaller football program, Tratuman feels he had already secured his draft status before the pandemic hit.

“I did have the senior bowl especially and performed very well there and I also had the combine, so I had so much facetime with teams and teams really know my makeup, the kind of player I am,” Trautman said.

Trautman wasn’t planning on going to Las Vegas where the draft was to be held, and he says the league is still working on how it will all play out.

“They’re doing all the virtual stuff, I guess they’re making avatars for some players and, I mean, they’re still trying to figure it out honestly, there is no absolute set on how exactly it’s going to go but it’s going to be different,” he said.

The NFL Draft begins in just 13 days with Trautman projected to go as high as the second round but no later than the fourth.