DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former employee with the Fairborn City School District who was arrested last May on charges related to sex and drug crimes has been ordered to take a competency evaluation.

52-year-old Eriks Fricsons, a former ROTC coordinator at Fairborn High School, has been ordered by a judge to take a competency and sanity evaluation by March 1, according to court records.

Fricsons was indicted in May 2022 on 83 charges related to sex and drug crimes.

The specific charges are as follows: 40 counts of sexual battery (third-degree felony), 40 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, two counts of corrupting another with drugs and one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Fricsons was initially arrested and placed in the Fairborn Jail on charges of corrupting another with drugs and sexual battery on May 6.

He attempted to post bail, but the judge denied it. He now remains in the Greene County Jail.

His trial is set to begin March 6.