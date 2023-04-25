DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who used to serve as an officer with the Dayton Police Department was charged with child pornography on Monday.

According to our partners at WLWT, 70-year-old Dennis Chaney from Brown County was the subject of an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office concerning child pornography. After several months, Chaney was indicted on five counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. He was arrested on Monday, April 24.

WLWT reported that Chaney was a former Special Deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, serving from September 2011 until December 2013. Prior to this, he served with the Dayton Police Department from his swearing-in in 1974 until he left in January 2009.

Chaney recently resigned from the Ohio Lottery Commission.