Former doctor pleads guilty in child porn case

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Thursday Dr. Gregory Ramey has been indicted on 145 counts of possession of child pornography.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Dayton Children’s doctor pleaded guilty to charges Wednesday in a Greene County Court.

Gregory Ramey was charged in 2020 with 145 felony counts including 90 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Court documents show Ramey pleaded guilty Sept. 15 in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas to one count of tampering with evidence and six counts of endangering children, both felonies. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Ramey, a former child psychologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital and former syndicated newspaper columnist, was indicted on the charges by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office after an investigation found photos of children on his computer.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said, “These are always difficult cases. In this case, he admitted guilt and agreed to felony charges. He will rightfully lose his medical license and no one will ever trust him again.”

Ramey faces up to 21 years in prison and up to $70,000 is fines. Ramey is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

