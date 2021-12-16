XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Dayton Children’s doctor received 6 months of local incarceration and 5 years of probation for one count of tampering with evidence and six counts of endangering children on Thursday.

According to court documents, Gregory Ramey pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 15 in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas.

In 2020, Ramey was charged with 145 felony counts including 90 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material after an investigation found photos of children on his computer, court documents show. Ramey was a child psychologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital and a newspaper columnist.

Per court orders, if Ramey breaches his probation, he could face up to 20 years in prison.