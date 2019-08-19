Former Dayton priest indicted on 9 counts of rape in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – A former priest, who worked for a period of time in Dayton and Beavercreek, was indicted by a Hamilton County Grand Jury on nine counts of rape, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Monday.

Geoffrey D. Drew is accused of raping a young boy while he was employed at St. Jude School in Cincinnati as the Music Minister. Drew was employed at St. Jude from 1984 to 1999, although the acts allegedly took place between 1988 and 1991. Drew was not a priest at this time.

According to Deters, the acts took place in Drew’s office during or after the school day.”

Drew was ordained in 2004 and was a parochial vicar at St. Luke in Beavercreek from July 1, 2004 to June 30, 2005, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He then became pastor of St. Rita in Dayton from July 1, 2005 to June 30, 2009.

“This is absolutely sickening,” Deters said. “I will never understand how someone in a position of authority and trust abuses that trust by sexually assaulting young children.”

“The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has fully cooperated with this investigation and will continue to do so,” Archdiocese of Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said. “The protection of young people is of paramount importance and can never be compromised.”

Deters is concerned that there may be more victims. If anyone has information regarding Drew, they are asked to contact Cincinnati Police Officer Dana Jones at 513-352-6947.

