Former Dayton priest accused of rape pleads not guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Dayton and Beavercreek priest, who was indicted on nine counts of rape on Monday, pleaded not guilty to all charges in court Wednesday.

Geoffrey Drew, 57, faced a judge on Wednesday in Hamilton County where he pleaded not guilty to all nine counts of rape against him. Drew’s bond was set at $5 million.

According to WLWT in Cincinnati, Drew said through his lawyer that he had no idea who his accuser was or how he would have come in contact with him.

Drew is accused of raping a young alter boy while he served as Music Minister at St. Jude School in Cincinnati. He was employed at St. Jude from 1984 to 1999, although the acts allegedly took place between 1988 and 1991. Drew was not a priest at that time.

Drew was ordained in 2004 and was a parochial vicar at St. Luke in Beavercreek from July 1, 2004 to June 30, 2005, according to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. He then became pastor of St. Rita in Dayton from July 1, 2005 to June 30, 2009.

“This is absolutely sickening,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said. “I will never understand how someone in a position of authority and trust abuses that trust by sexually assaulting young children.”

“The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has fully cooperated with this investigation and will continue to do so,” Archdiocese of Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr said. “The protection of young people is of paramount importance and can never be compromised.”

Deters is concerned that there may be more victims. If anyone has information regarding Drew, they are asked to contact Cincinnati Police Officer Dana Jones at 513-352-6947.

