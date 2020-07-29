Former Dayton official sentenced to 6 months in prison for public corruption

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — RoShawn Winburn, the former assistant administrator for the city of Dayton’s Human Relations Council, has been sentenced to six months in prison and two years of supervised release for accepting over $6,500 in bribes from a local business owner.

According to court documents, Winburn disclosed internal information regarding minority-owned, woman-owned and small disadvantaged business contracts in exchange for money.

David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a press release that Winburn would meet the local business owner at a bar downtown to make the exchanges.

Winburn pleaded guilty to charges in February after his trial was rescheduled from its original October date.

Clayton Luckie, Brian Higgins, Steve Rauch, Joyce Cameron and James Cameron were also charged in connection to Winburn’s case.

Luckie was sentenced in November of 2019 to four months in prison for mail fraud, Williams was sentenced in January to 12 months in prison.