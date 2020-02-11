Former Dayton official RoShawn Winburn pleads guilty to corruption charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former City of Dayton Human Services official RoShawn Winburn pleaded guilty to one corruption count on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in U.S. District Court in Dayton.

Winburn had originally pleaded not guilty and asked for a delay of his trial to Friday. Tuesday was originally scheduled to be his pre-trial date with his trial to begin on Feb. 24.

Winburn was indicted in April on federal charges of wire fraud and public corruption. He is one of four men who were indicted including former Dayton city commissioner Joey Williams – who has since pleaded guilty – along with local businessman Brian Higgins and former state representative Clayton Luckie, who pleaded guilty in July to wire fraud.

Three of the four individuals have pleaded guilty to charges. Clayton Luckie received a four-month sentence while Joey Williams received a 12-month sentence last month.

Brian Higgins, a local businessman, has pleaded not guilty. He asked for a second delay of his trial on Feb. 6. He’s scheduled to go to trial on July 27.

Assistant U.S. District Attorney Brent Tabacchi said Winburn had met with a person the government labeled Individual A. Tabacchi said Individual A had submitted bids with the City of Dayton previously weren’t accepted.

“Mr. Winburn received cash payments in envelopes,” Tabacchi said. “In return, he gave Individual A information on a bid worth $5,000. Mr. Windburn knew this would give Individual A an advantage over other competing businesses. Individual A met with Mr. Windburn at a local bar and gave him an envelope with $2,000.”

Winburn faced three counts of interstate wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to accepting a thing of value in order to influence a transaction with the government.