Former Dayton doctor facing child pornography charges posts bond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Greg Ramey is now out of the Greene County Jail after posting bond Monday.

Ramey, a former child psychologist at Dayton Children’s, was arraigned Friday on 145 felony counts after an investigation found photos of children on his computer. His bond was set at $500,000.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced the charges against him last week:

Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F2), counts 1-90

Pandering obscenity involving a minor (F4), counts 91-117

Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (F5), counts 118-142

Tampering with evidence (F3), counts 143-145

He is pleading not guilty.