Former Dayton doctor facing child pornography charges posts bond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Greg Ramey is now out of the Greene County Jail after posting bond Monday.
Ramey, a former child psychologist at Dayton Children’s, was arraigned Friday on 145 felony counts after an investigation found photos of children on his computer. His bond was set at $500,000.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced the charges against him last week:
- Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F2), counts 1-90
- Pandering obscenity involving a minor (F4), counts 91-117
- Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (F5), counts 118-142
- Tampering with evidence (F3), counts 143-145
He is pleading not guilty.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Pence holds coronavirus briefing at the White House
- Students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday reading with firefighters
- Wright Brothers Middle School teacher named STEM Teacher of the Year
- KKK-affiliated group applies to return to Courthouse Square
- Here’s your shopping list to be prepared for a Coronavirus outbreak