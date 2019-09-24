Former Dayton commissioner Joey Williams changing plea in federal court

1  of  2
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Dayton city commissioner and KeyBank market president Joey Williams is changing his plea on Friday, according to court documents from U.S. District Court.

Assistant District Attorney Brent Tabbachi declined to comment. Attorneys representing Williams told 2 NEWS reporter Adam Rife they also declined to comment.

Williams was indicted earlier this year by a grand jury on a charge of theft or bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds. He’s accused of violating Title 18 Code 666 (a) (1) (B), “that makes it illegal for a local official to solicit, demand, accept or agree to accept anything of value from a person intended to be influenced or rewarded with any business transaction, series of transactions involving anything of $5,000 or more.”

Williams is scheduled to appear in Federal court in Dayton before Judge Thomas Rose on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

