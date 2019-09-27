Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams pleads guilty in federal court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams has pleaded guilty for taking bribes, violating U.S. federal law.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rose said Williams faces a maximum 10 years prison and a maximum $250,000. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wed., Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Dayton city manager Shelley Dickstein issued a statement in response to Williams’ change of plea.

“Transparency, integrity and accountability are the fundamental values that all public servants must value. When any of these values are violated, it erodes all of the good work and dedication to service performed by all public employees. I continue to be disappointed by those bad actors whose actions have called into question the nearly 2,000 City employees who work hard every day.”

Williams’ lawyer, Patrick John Hanley, made a brief statement when leaving the federal building Friday.

“For Mr. Williams I have a very brief comment. He has accepted responsibility for his conduct here today which he is extremely regretful for. He apologizes to the citizens of Dayton and it should be clearly understood that these are his actions and his actions alone.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said, “No one relishes these types of cases. What is is important now that it’s a step forward for the community”.

When asked what kind of message he wanted the indictments sent, he said he hopes, “It makes people think twice to know that there are people who will come forward and report bad acts.”

Williams is accused of taking bribes in return for construction contracts from the City of Dayton. He’s one of four men facing federal charges related to corruption and fraud. The others are Roshawn Winburn, Brian Higgins and Clayton Luckie.

Luckie has already pleaded guilty. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Williams initially pleaded not guilty.

Court documents said in 2015, a local business owner discussed with Williams difficulty they’d had in obtaining city contracts. That conversation would eventually lead to the business owner doing $35,000 worth of home improvement projects for Williams. In exchange, Williams encouraged city workers to award the business city contracts which the business would ultimately receive.

To hide his actions, documents say the business owner gave Williams cash. Williams would then hand that cash over to subcontractors to make it appear as though Williams was paying for the work.

Read the plea agreement below:

