Former corrections officer pleads guilty to assaulting woman

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Carlisle man and former Darke County Jail employee has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

20-year-old Lathan Frech originally faced a first-degree felony charge of rape for the incident last June, but following discussions between the state and the defense, he agreed to plead guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor assault charge.

Our partners at the Daily Advocate report that French assaulted a woman while working as a corrections officer at the jail, but he was terminated following the incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

