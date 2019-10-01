Former corrections officer convicted for assaulting inmate

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A former corrections officer was convicted Tuesday for assaulting an inmate last year.

52-year-old John Hinkle, of Trenton, Ohio, was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.

He was convicted of knowingly causing serious physical harm to another person, and for knowingly causing physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon.

On September 16, 2018, Hinkle was working as a corrections officer at Lebanon Correctional Institution when he assaulted an inmate. He used a PR-24 baton and struck the inmate in the face while the inmate was kneeling and handcuffed.

The inmate suffered a broken jaw that required surgery, and required his jaw to be wired shut for six weeks.

“The corrections officers in our state and our country face verbal and physical abuse from inmates on an almost daily basis. They are required to maintain order when inmates create chaos. The overwhelming majority of these corrections officers do their jobs in an extraordinarily professional manner. But despite the challenging environment in which they work, they are not above the law. They cannot use deadly force against an inmate when it is not justified,” said Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

Fornshell commended Sgt. Madden of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Assistant Prosecutors Steven Knippen and Derek Faulkner, and Legal Assistance Jaclyn Zaczek for their work on the case.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.