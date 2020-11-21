Former Congressman, Ambassador Tony Hall awarded 2020 Dayton Peace Prize

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Former U.S. Congressman, Ambassador and Dayton native, Tony Hall, has been unanimously selected as the Dayton Peace Prize Recipient for 2020.

This years award is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Dayton Accords — negotiations that took place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Nov. 21, 1995. The treaty signed there ended hostilities in Bosnia that claimed nearly 100,000 lives.

Hall will be one of six people to receive this prize since the community led anniversary committee was founded in 1996. He joins a distinguished group of recipients, along with: President Bill Clinton, the late Ambassador Richard Holbrooke and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Dayton Peace Prize was established in 1999 to recognize people who impacted humanity in a positive way.