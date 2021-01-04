Former chair of Vectren Dayton Air Show chair dies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Don Kinlin, former chairman of the Dayton Air Show, has died.

Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air and Trade Show announced Kinlin’s death on Monday.

Buchanan said Kinlin served on the USATS Board for over 30 years, was chairman for many years and remained a board member until his death. He was also a member of the National Aviation Hall of Fame Board.

“Don was instrumental in making the Vectren Dayton Air Show the success it is today. His passion for the show and Dayton was evident whenever you saw Don,” said Buchanan. “Don has been a mentor to me as well as other board members. His love of aviation was unwavering and his passion will be cherished by all who knew him.”

Kinlin died on Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to his obituary. He is survived by his wife Donna McGrath, their children and nine grandchildren.

The Vectren Dayton Air Show said it plans to honor Kinlin at the 2021 show on July 10 and 11.