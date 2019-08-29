Former CFO of Dayton company sentenced for embezzlement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Chief Financial Officer of a Dayton company was sentenced to four years in federal prison for wire fraud as part of an embezzlement scheme from two employers.

Sandy Green, of Fairborn, made fraudulent credit cards returns without a corresponding purchase, causing the money to go to bank accounts belonging to her and family members while she was a bookkeeper at a Dayton business from May to Nov. 2017, according to court documents.

Green was also the Chief Financial Officer of another company from April 2017 to March 2018, where she again defrauded the company by transferring money from the business’ credit union into bank accounts controlled by Green and her family members.

Between the two companies, Green took more than $150,000. She was ordered to pay back approximately $173,000 in restitution to the two companies.

Green pleased guilty in August of 2018 to two counts of wire fraud.

