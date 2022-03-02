CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – For the last six months, Cedarville University alumna Leah Harper has been living in a former hotel turned community center in Romania, working as a missionary for World Methodist Evangelism Church. However, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Harper has now shifted her focus to coming to the aid of Ukrainian refugees.

Since the arrival of the refugees, ten former hotel rooms have been transformed into havens for people to stay while they figure out their next move. Harper is a Columbus, Ohio native, and said though she never expected something like this to happen, this is what her work is all about.

“We are not charging them anything right now, so they’re staying in these rooms for free. Typically the hotel provides breakfast for people staying at the hotel, and I have always helped with that. But this past week, we started providing breakfast lunch and dinner for refugees for free,” said Harper.

While free meals have been made possible from generous donations, Harper also works by doing dishes, cleaning rooms and getting to know the refugees. Harper said they began seeing people arrive last Thursday night, with most of them women and children. While some people bring suitcases and as many belongings they can carry, Harper said many have just the clothes on their backs.

“A lot of them are moving west to friends and family in Germany or England or wherever they know people. There have been some who’ve been to our hotel, we’ve asked them their plans, and they say ‘we’re just running, we don’t know.'”

Although the situation isn’t what Harper wants to see, she said through the fear and heartbreak, what’s most impressive is the resilience seen in the Ukrainian refugees. “I know I’m where I’m supposed to be. There’s a lot of good happening here, and I know I’m doing something bigger than myself.”

To donate to Harper’s church as they aid Ukrainian refugees, click here.