Former campaign director says Trump will still impact Ohio voters

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Ohio Trump for President director Rob Scott said Friday COVID-19 won’t stop the president from making an impact in the state in the critical weeks before election day. Instead, Scott said the president will stay on the campaign trail virtually.

Scott said Trump will likely utilize teleconferencing and phone calls while in quarantine.

President Trump has been criticized for how his administration handled COVID-19. He said the president has advocated for masks and a vaccine.

Wednesday, Donald Trump, Jr. was in Tipp City hosting a campaign rally. At that rally, Trump, Jr. said the president would be back in Ohio. Ohio is a key swing state for the president as no republican candidate has won the presidency without winning the Buckeye State.

Scott said, “The next 14 days will be a little bit different, obviously, the Vice President is negative, so he’s still going to be available, but there are hundreds of surrogates and millions of supporters across the country that are out there knocking on doors, making phone calls, doing the things you need to do in order to win.”

Scott said now is a good time for people at home to get involved and volunteer with campaigns to encourage people to vote on November 3.