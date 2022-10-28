Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall.

According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been condemned and the mall in general has been abandoned for more than 15 years.

Fairfield will be handling the demolition and the site will be used for redevelopment by the cities of Fairfield and Forest Park.

Director of the Ohio Department of Development, Lydia Mihalik, says, “We are excited to see what the future holds for these properties.”

“Removing these blighted and hazardous structures will transform the landscapes of these communities and open the door for future economic development.”

Around 90 locations throughout Butler, Champaign, Clinton and Mercer counties are currently subject to demolition.

The demolition initiative for new economic development is a part of first-come first-serve grants in House Bill 110, from the 2021 state biennium budget bill.

To learn more about the “Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program,” click here.