BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a former fire chief Sunday.

Sheriff Richard Jones said the man was arrested and could face charges of two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a minor.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Middletown City jail.

