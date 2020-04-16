Former Beavercreek, D.A.R.E. officer arrested on federal child pornography charges

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A former longtime Beavercreek police officer has been arrested on charges of producing, distributing, receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography.

Federal officials say Kevin A. Kovacs was arrested Thursday morning and is also charged with tampering with a witness or informant.

“Kevin A. Kovacs, a former longtime Beavercreek police officer, was arrested this morning on federal charges of producing, distributing, receiving, transporting and possessing child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers. “Additionally, Kovacs is charged with tampering with a witness or informant.

Kovacs was also a former D.A.R.E. officer.

Court records obtained by 2 NEWS indicate that the alleged criminal activity occurred between March of 2015 and December of 2019.

Beavercreek Police Chief Dennis Evers released a statement regarding Kovacs’s employment:

Mr. Kovacs was hired September 14, 1992 and retired from the police department August 4, 2018. As a police officer, he swore an oath to uphold the law. The conduct he is alleged to have committed is both disgusting and extremely disappointing. As a former D.A.R.E. officer who received departmental and community awards for his work, he, of all people, knew this criminal activity to be exploitation of children and unlawful. The Beavercreek Police Department has cooperated fully with the Fairborn Police Department and the FBI in this investigation. Due to the security measures in place within the police department, there is no indication at this point City computers were used to download any inappropriate material while Mr. Kovacs was employed with the City. This type of activity involving exploitation of children is a larger problem plaguing our society and a much bigger challenge for law enforcement to combat. Although technology has improved, which has made it somewhat easier for law enforcement to detect and track this illegal activity, that same technology has made it easier for the perpetrators to easily access the dark web where this type of activity is readily available. I encourage legislators to look at the passage of more stringent laws that would make it more difficult to access this disturbing material on the internet and increasing penalties for those who choose to knowingly access and download any of this material. Beavercreek Police Chief Dennis Evers

Kovacs appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon and will return Friday for a detention hearing.

Beavercreek City Schools released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

Beavercreek City Schools administration was alarmed after learning of the allegations against Ofc. Kovacs. Ofc. Kovacs worked as a D.A.R.E. officer in the district since 2012 and left this role at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year upon his retirement from the PD. School staff and parents have been notified about this alleged incident and are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement if they have specific concerns or information related to this case. Beavercreek City Schools

The investigation into the case remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 513-421-4310 or the Fairborn Police Department at 937-343-8854.