DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler Township Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired four-legged officer.

K9 Zorro joined the Butler Township Police Department in 2015 where he worked alongside his handler at the time, Officer Amy Carr. He later retired from service.

On Wednesday, May 17, the Butler Township Police Department announced that the retired K9 had passed away.

“Zorro will be greatly missed by all of us here in Butler Township especially his fellow officers and friends,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “He will be forever standing guard and watching over the officers and residents of Butler Township. Rest well Brother Zorro! We will take it from here!”

(Butler Township Police Department)

The Dayton Police Department also expressed their sympathy at his passing.

“The Dayton Police Department extends our condolences to Sgt. Amy Carr, her family, and colleagues at Butler Township Police on the sudden passing of retired K9 Zorro. We thank K9 Zorro and Sgt. Carr for their years of service and working with our department on many occasions. Rest well, Zorro.”