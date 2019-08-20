FOP members to take lessons from national conference in wake of Dayton shooting

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley law enforcement professionals recently joined thousands of their brothers and sisters in New Orleans for the 2019 National Fraternal Order of Police Conference. Now they’re sharing some of the lessons they’ll try to implement in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting.

FOP local 117 President John DiPietro says more than 4400 officers just returned to their law enforcement agencies after several days of vigorous training. He says the lessons learned in other cities will help the Miami Valley as police departments prepare to tackle evolving challenges.

“Talking with so many of my colleagues from all over, everybody is seeing the exact same issue no matter where you’re at.”

DiPietro says that issue is the number of social skills that are now required beyond traditional policing. Many of them were on full display in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting that thrust mental health awareness into the spotlight.

DiPietro says, “We’ve seen less and less funding over the years for not only our disabled citizens, but also folks with some mental illness issues. And that burden has been dropped on law enforcement.”

DiPietro was one of more than 4400 current and retired officers who trekked to New Orleans for four days of intensive training. In addition to learning new techniques, officers were sure to address past mistakes.

DiPietro says, “We’ve also seen some bad work, too. In Parkland, FL where the sheriff’s deputy didn’t have the sense of urgency to go in and do anything. That’s certainly contrasted by the great work here in Dayton.”

The six Dayton officers who neutralized the Dayton shooter were specifically cited by US Attorney General William Barr in his keynote address: “You could see the police charging headlong towards the shooter.”

DiPietro says a common challenge from coast to coast is attracting new recruits to a profession that may not get the respect it once did.

DiPietro says, “I did 27 years, dealt with a lot of craziness, a lot of political craziness, but at the end of the day I still think it was one of the best jobs ever.”

The National Fraternal Order of Police conferences are biennial. The 2021 conference will be held in Indianapolis.

