Football games return for Dayton Public Schools after COVID-19 postponed season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After deciding to bring back fall sports, Dayton Public Schools played their first football game Thursday night.

Parents at the game said it felt different because of the COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, but they said it is worth it to see their kids on the field.

Gregory Packnett’s son is a senior for Dunbar’s team.

“He was kind of down, he called me to say dad, we’re going to have no season,” Packnett said. “He was very upset. I told him to keep his spirits up.”

He said he didn’t want his son to miss out on his final season, that DPS made the right decision to bring back fall sports.

“I’m happy for the kids, man, to see them play,” Packnett said. “Some of them have worked so hard to be out here.”

The games include COVID-19 safety protocols, from temperature checks at the front gates, to social distancing in the stands.

“The mask is killing me, but it’s what we gotta do, so we just gotta get used to it,” Dunbar parent Vonetta Lacking said.

Lacking said the changes will be an adjustment, but they are worth it.

“I know the kids have been waiting for it, I’m enjoying it, it’s different, but football is football and this is what we’ve wanted so we’re here,” Lacking said.

Parents said the turnout at the game was a lot smaller than in the past. The school district is selling a limited number of tickets for each game to allow for social distancing.