Football fans react to alcohol provisions on game night

"It's definitely differen't but we're all going through this together."

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– While the start of the football season may have fewer fans in the stands, local bars may be suffering financially even more.

“It’s affected us somewhat but no more than the whole pandemic thing in general,” said Milano’s Assistant General Manager Alexei Ware. “Everything is affecting everybody so we’re just trying to get through it together.”

One of Ohio’s biggest rivalries is the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals game which can be a huge financial gain for sports pubs. However under new coronavirus provisions, all sales must stop at 10 p.m.

“It’s definitely difficult, this sounds so bad but you pack in your drinks before 10,” said University of Dayton Student Elizabeth Barry. “You order doubles, triples, stay till 11, drink it all, go back to our house and finish watching the games, so it’s definitely different.”

This will be the first time fans may opt to go home during halftime when alcohol sales stop.

“I only go every once in a while, we’re just trying to be careful around the campus so just trying to make sure everything’s ok,” said University of Dayton Student Kevin Truong.

While fans seem excited to see kick off again, some say the experience is definitely different.

“It’s our senior year, we want to make the most of it and see our friends,” said University of Dayton Student Coleen Coffey. “If we stay at home, we won’t see the people we usually see going out, our friends, people from class. It’s definitely worth getting out of the house and sitting at home especially with online classes you feel stuck at home, so it’s worth it.”

Milano’s Pizza Subs and Taps staff say they owe it to UD students that are listening to CDC guidelines because it’s making game nights like Thursday’s possible.