Foodbank to offer mobile distribution in Old North Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank plans to hold a food distribution event in Old North Dayton on Friday, July 26, as a way to continue their disaster relief efforts.

The distribution is meant for those in need who live in Old North Dayton.

The walk-up mobile will be set up across the street from Victory Project, located at 409 Troy Street, between 9:30 am and 10:30 am.

Parking is available on both Chapel Street and Troy Street.

The event is sponsored by the Kiwanis Children’s Fund and the Kiwanis Club of Dayton.

