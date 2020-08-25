Foodbank to host mass food distribution at Welcome Stadium

The Foodbank

The Foodbank Dayton says fewer families are requesting assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank is hosting a mass drive thru food distribution at the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium for residents of Montgomery County Thursday, Aug. 27.

The distribution will start at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m., but organizers ask that clients not line up before 9 a.m. Traffic will pull into the stadium from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard where police and staff will guide them.

Clients are asked to make sure their trunks are empty and for no more than two households per car.

Questions can be directed to The Foodbank’s main line at 937-461-0265 or its Facebook page.

