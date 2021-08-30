Foodbank to honor cancer victim with new facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is dedicating a new facility in honor of a Miami Valley woman Monday.

The Foodbank will honor Beverly Greene with the unveiling of the Beverly K. Greenhouse. Green died in 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

The 6,000-square-foot greenhouse will go towards helping the Foodbank’s program to produce and distribute fresh vegetable to those facing food insecurity in the Miami Valley.

According to a release, the facility is expected to produce an estimated 100,000 heads of lettuce a year when running at full capacity and will eventually grow and produce other vegetables.