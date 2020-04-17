Foodbank to hold mass food distribution at Nutter Center April 21

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Wright State University Nutter Center will host a mass food distribution by The Foodbank to assist people in need. Organizers said a wide variety of food, including fresh produce and shelf-stable items, will be available.

The distribution will take place on Tuesday, April 21, from 10 am to noon in the Nutter Center parking lot. The Foodbank asks that families not start lining up before 9 am. Every vehicle that is in line by noon will be served. There is a limit of two households per vehicle, and carpooling is encouraged for people who are in regular contact.

Vehicles should have an empty trunk or backseat so food can be loaded safely and easily. The Foodbank will use a no-touch distribution method, and Foodbank staff or National Guard members, who are working with the organization, will wear masks and gloves.

“Anyone in need can come,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer for The Foodbank. “People are just really struggling to make ends meet.” The Foodbank encourages residents to use their limited resources to pay bills and take advantage of emergency food assistance provided at the April 21 distribution, Truesdale said.

More than 22 million people have filed for unemployment aid over the last four weeks nationally. In Ohio, the number of initial jobless claims filed during the same period is 855,197. The Foodbank expects to distribute food to 1,600 households on April 21. Wright State said in previous years, 600 to 800 households received food during The Foodbank’s mass distribution events at the Nutter Center.

The Foodbank’s drive thru will also be open to distribute food on April 20 and April 22 from 10 am to noon, at 56 Armor Place in Dayton. For more information, contact The Foodbank’s emergency line at 937-949-4096 or contact United Way 211 for support outside of distribution hours.

Wright State’s Raider Food Pantry is offering emergency bags of three-day supplies of food for students in need. Wright State students may request an emergency bag by calling 937-260-0167. Once a request has been made, students may pick up food at the Residence Life and Housing package pick-up area weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The pantry is also giving away $20 gift cards to students in need of groceries. Students experiencing financial hardship can apply by filling out this online form.