Foodbank to hold mass distribution in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank, Inc. and Care Source will be holding a mass food distribution in Montgomery County Friday.

Food will be distributed at University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium to people who qualify for food assistance. The event runs from 9 am to 11 am.

People who participate in the drive-through will receive fresh produce and other food free of charge.

The Foodbank in Dayton works with food pantries across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble Counties to feed people who qualify for food assistance.

