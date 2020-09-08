Foodbank to hold another food distribution at Nutter Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nutter Center used for infrastructure revenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank will host another mass food distribution Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Nutter Center.

Greene County residents in need are invited, but organizers ask that clients not line up before 9:00 a.m. Trunks should be emptied before coming so that team members can safely place food directly into cars.

Traffic will pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, where police officers will direct lanes to Lot 8 towards the back of the property.

There should be no more than two households per car.

“While times still remain uncertain, we are grateful to provide Greene County families with the food they need,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS