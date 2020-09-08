Foodbank to hold another food distribution at Nutter Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Foodbank will host another mass food distribution Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Nutter Center.
Greene County residents in need are invited, but organizers ask that clients not line up before 9:00 a.m. Trunks should be emptied before coming so that team members can safely place food directly into cars.
Traffic will pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road, where police officers will direct lanes to Lot 8 towards the back of the property.
There should be no more than two households per car.
“While times still remain uncertain, we are grateful to provide Greene County families with the food they need,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.
