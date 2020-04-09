Foodbank to get over $450,000 from Jeff Bezos’ donation to Feeding America

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank in Dayton has received more than $450,000 from Feeding America. That money is part of a $100 million donation from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The Foodbank is one of 200 food banks across the country that received a portion of that donation.

Lee Lauren Truesdale, the Foodbank’s Chief Development Officer, said the money has to be used by April 30, but does not see that being hard as they are feeding hundreds of more families every distribution.

Truesdale said the $453,707 the Foodbank is receiving should be here any day and they have already started food sourcing with the incoming funds.

“A ton of fresh produce will be coming in, some shelf stable stuff, and some quick and easy protein product as well will be here,” said Truesdale.

Truesdale said they’ve added drive-thru distribution days to meet the increased demand. At their highest point, in just two hours, they saw 667 families, so this money will help tremendously.

“We’re kind of seeing a consistent bounce anywhere from 400 to 550 families right now and almost every day, half to 75 percent of those families are new meaning they’ve never used charitable food assistance before in our community,” said Truesdale.

But the Foodbank will not keep all $453,707.

Truesdale said their main function is to provide resources to their partner agencies so they will be regifting over $226,000, or half of the money, to those who are currently operating.

“Those are soup kitchens, food pantries and emergency shelters in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties,” said Truesdale. “Wednesday, our Foodbank reached out to all of the partner agencies that are still operating and open who are part of our network already, and let them know of this great donation and great award that was coming. We’re still working out some of the details on how the funding will be dispersed to them but it will be half of the entire pot of money that we received.”

Truesdale said on top of the food they provide, being able to provide money will help each group meet their specific needs.

“These are the folks that have the boots on the ground every day doing this work, making sure that the people in the community have the food that they need,” said Truesdale. “They know if there are allergies, they know who’s gluten free, they know who’s diabetic so that’s really critical.”