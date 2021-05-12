Foodbank to add new mobile food pantry in Greene County

The Foodbank distributing meals from their mobile food pantry in Spring Valley, Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank will be adding a new mobile pantry in Yellow Springs beginning Thursday, May 20.

The site was chosen after the University of Dayton conducted a service gap analysis to identify several areas where food insecurity is highest, according to a release.

The new Greene County site is a product of that analysis and is open to anyone in need of food

assistance.

The location and schedule will be as follows:

First Baptist Church, every third Thursday of the month at 600 Dayton St. Yellow Springs, OH

45387 from 1:00-3:00pm

“Our partnership with The University of Dayton is invaluable because it allows us to pinpoint where we are needed most,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Our vision is that no one should go hungry, and this software helps us do just that. We are looking forward to serving the Yellow Springs and Greene County community.”

The Foodbank supplies food to 116 local nonprofit partner agency food pantries and operates outreach programs such as the Mobile Farmer’s Markets and on-site warehouse drive-thru.