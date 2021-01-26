Foodbank hosting mobile food pantry in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton FoodBank will set up a mobile food pantry in Fairborn Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The pantry will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the Abiding Christ Church on East Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

Another pantry will be set up on Wednesday at the Life Enrichment Center on North Findlay Street from 10 a.m. to noon.

Face masks are required. Participants are asked to bring their own bags to carry heavy items.

For more information on when a mobile food pantry will be available near you, visit the foodbank’s Facebook page.

