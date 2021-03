DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton FoodBank will set up a mobile food pantry in Dayton Monday, March 8.

The pantry will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at Greater Saint John’s Church on 4200 Germantown Pike.

Face masks are required. Participants are asked to bring their own bags.

All distributions run through the scheduled time or until no more food is available.

For more information on when a mobile food pantry will be available near you, visit the foodbank’s Facebook page.