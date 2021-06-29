Foodbank hosting drive-thru food distribution in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting a mass drive-thru food distribution Tuesday.

The distribution will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dixie Twin Drive-In on 6201 North Dixie Drive. The Foodbank asks that people do not arrive before noon.

The Foodbank is giving away fresh produce, dairy items, chicken and other food products free of charge.

The Montgomery County Public Health Department will be on-site offering free COVID-19 vaccinations during the event.

For more information, call The Foodbank’s main phone line at (937) 461-0265.